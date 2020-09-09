Editor's Note: This story will be online only.
The Chickasha softball team will not be competing in tournament action this week.
Jerry Don Bray — Chickasha Director of Student Athletics and Student Activities — announced that it was decided that the Lady Chicks will not compete in Choctaw's tournament this week. Chickasha’s last game took place Aug. 27.
The Lady Chicks have won their last two games, getting to 10-5 on the season and 4-2 in District 4A-2. They defeated Plainview 6-0 in a district game before picking up a 17-10 win over Lawton MacArthur outside of the district. The Lady Chicks have won five of their last six games.
According to the team's schedule, Chickasha will host Lone Grove in a district matchup Monday at 5 p.m. That could change.
