The Lady Chicks did enough before the weather caused problems.
With storms entering the area Tuesday, the Chickasha softball team battled Kingfisher in a District 4A-4 matchup. Chickasha did enough before the storms came in and shortened the game, scoring nine unanswered runs to pick up a 9-1 win in its third game of the season.
Kingfisher managed to strike first in the game. After an error allowed a player to get on base, Kingfisher took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an RBI double.
But Kingfisher's offense went quiet for a good portion of the game.
Pitcher Allison Couch and the Chickasha defense retired 12 batters in a row after that RBI double. Couch picked up the win for Chickasha.
Chickasha tied the game in the bottom of the second inning.
Allyson Arthur — who had two RBIs in a 3-for-3 game at the plate — started the inning by recording a base hit. Bayle Bingham moved Arthur to third base, and Chloe Johnson tied the game at a run apiece by recording a sacrifice fly.
Chickasha took the lead for good in the fourth inning, scoring four runs to go up 5-1.
M'Kailei Myers led off the inning with a base hit, and she scored after Leighanne Eaton recorded a base hit. Eaton originally ended up on third base, but she went home after getting help from the defense to make the score 3-1.
Bingham and Couch each plated a run in the fourth inning, and Chickasha added four more runs in the fifth inning. The Lady Chicks were still hitting in the fifth inning when the game ended.
Arthur's third hit of the game drove in two runs in the fifth inning. With Chickasha up 8-1, Bingham plated her second run of the game to make the score 9-1.
While Kingfisher could not stop Arthur at the plate, her defense also made a difference in the 9-1 victory. Following a base hit, Arthur unleashed a throw to Eaton at the plate, and the duo made an out to keep Kingfisher at just the one run.
The Lady Chicks moved to 2-1 on the season with the win, and they moved to 1-0 in district play.
Chickasha opened the season Monday, splitting games in Elk City. The Lady Chicks beat Shattuck before losing to Elk City.
