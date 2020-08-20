The Chickasha Lady Chicks started playing in their first scheduled tournament of the season Thursday.
Chickasha is competing in a tournament hosted by Perry High School and played its first two games of pool play in the tournament. The tournament consists of two pools.
The Lady Chicks ended up splitting their two games, ending the day with a 5-3 record on the season.
The Lady Chicks won their first game of the tournament against Blackwell, picking up a 4-3 victory. Chickasha then fell to Edmond Memorial — the defending state champion in Class 6A — by a score of 11-0.
The Lady Chicks will continue pool play Friday and Saturday. After pool play ends Saturday, the Lady Chicks will play a team from the other bracket.
