The Chickasha softball team split district games.
The Lady Chicks played a District 4A-4 game at Bethany on Monday and played a district game against Newcastle in Chickasha on Tuesday. The Lady Chicks split the two games, ending Tuesday with a 10-1 district record on the season.
The Lady Chicks completed a district sweep of Bethany with Monday's win. The Lady Chicks picked up an 11-2 win over the Lady Bronchos.
Chickasha tried to complete a district sweep of Newcastle, but the Lady Racers had other plans and avenged their 7-3 loss in Newcastle earlier this season. Newcastle defeated Chickasha 7-3.
Rylie Weber drove in two of the team's three runs against Newcastle, tying the game at two runs apiece in the bottom half of the third inning. Newcastle took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.
Chickasha's defense pulled off a double play in the first inning to help slow down Newcastle's early momentum. The Lady Racers scored their second run in the second inning to go up 2-0.
Chickasha's M'Kailei Myers and Allyson Arthur got on base with one out in the third inning, and Allison Couch got on base with two outs in the inning. With the bases loaded, Weber stepped up and recorded a two-run single to tie the game at two runs apiece.
Weber had a 1-for-2 performance at the plate to go along with two RBIs. She also got hit by a pitch in the game.
Bayle Bingham drove in Chickasha's third run of the game in the sixth inning. Newcastle scored three runs in the fourth inning and two runs in the fifth inning to go up 7-2.
Weber got hit by a pitch in the fifth inning to get on base. Bingham recorded an RBI single with two outs in the inning.
The loss to Newcastle dropped Chickasha to 17-7 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.