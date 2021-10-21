The Chickasha softball program earned recognition.
District 4A-4 released postseason awards for programs in the district, and several Chickasha players earned some sort of recognition for their play during the 2021 campaign. Chickasha head coach Lauren Whatley also earned recognition.
Allison Couch got named the district's Pitcher of the Year, and Leighanne Eaton got named the district's Defensive Player of the Year. Whatley got named the district's Coach of the Year.
Allyson Arthur and Alli Bordwine received all-district recognition. Arthur received first-team recognition as an outfielder, and Bordwine received first-team recognition at shortstop.
Chickasha softball had two players named honorable mention. Rylie Weber and M'Kailei Myers each picked up that recognition.
As a team, the Lady Chicks won 23 games in 2021 and won a game in a Class 4A regional tournament. The Lady Chicks went 13-1 in 4A-4, tying with Newcastle for the best 4A-4 record during district play.
