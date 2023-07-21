Chickasha softball is going through a summer of learning.
Erin Workman is excited about coming to Chickasha to be a high school coach again, and she is ready and excited to lead the Chickasha program. The hiring became official last month, and now the new coach and current players are busy learning.
Chickasha softball has been competing in a summer league, and official practices also recently began. With those opportunities, Workman gets to see and learn about the team before the regular season begins in August.
They are opportunities for the team to learn about the game and for everyone to get to know each other. Workman is excited about what the team can accomplish by the end of the season.
“I am very excited for the rest of the summer,” Workman said. “I see a lot of potential in these kids and can’t wait to see what they accomplish.”
Fundamentals.
That is an important word for Chickasha softball this summer.
Workman said the goals for this summer will be continuing to work on fundamentals and learning about the game before the actual games start. She said that she wants the team to have fun when the games begin next month.
“The goals for practice are getting to know each other, sharpening their fundamentals and increasing their knowledge of the game," Workman said.
Chickasha’s season will begin on the road Aug. 7. The Lady Chicks will travel to Minco for that game before traveling to Cache the following day.
Chickasha’s first home game is Aug. 10.
