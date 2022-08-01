The Chickasha softball team is ready to start.
The Lady Chicks enter the 2022 season with high expectations after winning more than 20 games and a game in a Class 4A regional tournament last season. Head coach Lauren Whatley is in her third season leading the Chickasha softball program, and she believes the level of excitement is extremely high around the program.
“There is a lot of excitement entering this season, not just from the girls but from parents and fans as well,” she said. “We have a very talented group of girls.”
The Lady Chicks are hoping to benefit from their experience this season after getting to the regional tournament and defeating Weatherford in the regional last season. Whatley and everyone around the program believe that experience can lead the Lady Chicks back to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
“The experience we have returning is huge,” Whatley said. “Expectations are extremely high for this group of girls this year.”
The Lady Chicks' experience has boosted the expectations of a program that has been working its way back up in Class 4A. That experience will be crucial on offense and defense.
A veteran battery will lead an experienced defense.
“We definitely have a veteran in the circle, with Allison Couch to lead us on defense,” Whatley said. “Leighanne Eaton behind the plate compliments Allison very well.”
But Whatley is also excited about an offense that should have plenty of firepower.
“Our offense will be our biggest strength. We have several girls, one through nine in the lineup, that can swing it,” she said. “We are [a] very powerful ballclub, and these girls are fun to watch on the offensive side for sure.”
Chickasha is now together as a full squad, and the team is readying for the start of the regular season.
“During June and the first of July, we never had a full team," Whatley said. "Now that we have everyone back from summer vacations and camps, we are gearing up.
“The girls are excited to be back on the field together, and we are going to be one powerful ballclub.”
Chickasha's season begins Aug. 8.
