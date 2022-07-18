High school sports are getting closer to starting, and some sports got to start official practices.
One of the sports to start official practices is softball, and schools like Chickasha started their practices with a "Midnight Madness" event. Chickasha softball and other schools were able to start competing in official practices at midnight, July 15.
The Lady Chicks started off their practice season and are hoping to build off regional appearances two of the past three seasons. Each of those seasons saw the Lady Chicks win at least one game in regional play.
The Lady Chicks won multiple regional games in 2019 and picked up one regional victory a season ago. Chickasha surpassed 20 victories in each of those seasons as well.
The Lady Chicks have plenty of postseason experience on the roster, and they will be looking to use that experience in the upcoming 2022 campaign.
