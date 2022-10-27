Several Chickasha softball players earned postseason recognition.
After winning 23 games during the season, finishing second in District 4A-4 and winning a game in a regional tournament, the Lady Chicks had seven players earn some sort of recognition after the 2022 season. All seven Chickasha players who received recognition earned it in District 4A-4 after this past season, led by a pair of Players of the Year within the district.
After a dominant senior season for the Lady Chicks, Leighanne Eaton was named the District 4A-4 Player of the Year. Allyson Arthur also earned a major district award, getting named the Offensive Player of the Year from the district.
Allison Couch (pitcher), Alli Bordwine (utility) and M'Kailei Myers (utility) earned District 4A-4 honors as well. Rylie Weber and Chloe Johnson each earned honorable mention status for the Lady Chicks.
But those were not the only honors that Chickasha softball players received.
All-Region honors were also recently announced, and four Chickasha players were honored. Chickasha competes in Region 5.
All four Chickasha players who received All-Region honors also received District 4A-4 honors this past season. Eaton, Arthur, Couch and Bordwine all picked up All-Region honors to go along with the district honors.
