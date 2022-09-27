EDITOR'S NOTE: This might be online only.
The Lady Chicks held on after a quick start.
The Chickasha softball team jumped out to a 5-0 lead after two innings of play during Monday's game against the Lindsay Leopardettes. Lindsay then scored five unanswered runs before Chickasha took the lead and held on for a 7-6 victory in Chickasha.
Alli Bordwine and Rylie Weber combined for seven hits in the victory, and the two players recorded hits to get on base with no outs in the bottom half of the first inning. The two players recorded back-to-back hits the first three times they got to hit.
Allyson Arthur sent a hard-hit ball to the outfield, and the outfielder could not make what would have been a tough grab. Chickasha held a 2-0 lead when the play was over.
M'Kailei Myers then drove in another run by hitting a sacrifice fly to make the score 3-0.
The Lady Chicks added two more runs in the second inning to take what seemed like a commanding 5-0 lead. But Lindsay scored four runs in the fourth inning and one run in the fifth inning to tie the game at five runs apiece.
But the Lady Chicks had an answer and scored their final two runs in the fifth inning.
Aubrey Hicks doubled with one out in the inning, and Bayle Bingham recorded an RBI single with two outs to give Chickasha the 6-5 lead. Chloe Schwenk singled after Bingham, and Bordwine recorded a run-scoring it to add an insurance run to the scoreboard.
Bordwine ended up having a 4-for-4 performance at the plate with one RBI.
Chickasha needed the insurance run. Lindsay scored one run in the seventh inning, but the Lady Chicks managed to end the game.
Allison Couch picked up the pitching win. Chickasha is 21-10 on the season.
