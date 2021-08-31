EDITOR'S NOTE: This story might be online only.
The Chickasha softball team picked up more district victories.
The Lady Chicks battled the John Marshall Lady Bears in a District 4A-4 doubleheader earlier this week. The Lady Chicks picked up a pair of district victories in Chickasha on Monday, opening the doubleheader with an 11-0 victory in a shortened game.
Rylie Weber and M'Kailei Myers each had two RBIs to lead the Lady Chicks in the 11-0 victory.
The Lady Chicks held a 4-0 lead in the bottom half of the first inning and had Weber stepping up to the plate. Weber drove in two runs with a base hit to make the score 6-0.
Myers' two RBIs came in the bottom half of the second inning. After Bayle Bingham and Alli Bordwine got on base, Myers recorded a base hit to drive in two runs. That hit gave Chickasha an 8-0 lead.
Chickasha added three more runs in the inning to complete the scoring. Allison Couch earned the victory in the circle.
The Lady Chicks moved to 13-2 on the season with the wins over John Marshall, and the second win of the doubleheader was Chickasha's fifth win in a row. Chickasha also moved to 7-0 in district play with the two wins.
Chickasha continued its season Tuesday, playing its second district game against Kingfisher this season. The Lady Chicks won their sixth game in a row, improving their overall record to 14-2 and their district record to 8-0 with the win.
The win came before a district showdown with Newcastle. Newcastle also enters Thursday's game without a district loss this season.
