Chickasha softball coach Lauren Whatley recently mentioned the team’s ability to fight through adversity.
During the team’s season-opening win in Chickasha on Monday, the Lady Chicks needed to keep fighting against a Cyril team that also saw plenty of adversity during the game. The Lady Pirates tied the game two times before taking their only lead in the top of the seventh, but Chickasha came out on top with a 9-8 victory.
Cyril grabbed its first lead of the game with a three-run home run in the top half of the seventh inning. That home run gave the Lady Pirates an 8-7 lead, but Chickasha’s fighting spirit ended up being too much.
Sophomore Leighanne Eaton stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and just one out in the inning and delivered. Her third hit of the game plated what would be the final two runs to send the Lady Chicks to a 1-0 start.
Eaton put together a 3-for-4 performance at the plate with four RBIs. Her first hit of the game came in the bottom half of the first inning and gave the Lady Chicks a 2-0 advantage.
Cyril threatened to get on the scoreboard early, loading the bases in the first inning with just one out. But M’Kailei Myers struck out a batter, and Rylie Weber made an important catch on defense to get Chickasha out of the inning unscathed.
Cyril eventually tied the game on a two-run home run in the third inning, but Chickasha came up with a response in the bottom half of the inning.
Chickasha already added one run to the scoreboard when it got back-to-back run-scoring hits from Allyson Arthur and Lexi Albright to take a 5-2 lead.
But Cyril continued to hang around and scored three runs in the fourth inning to tie the game once again. Like they did throughout the game, the Lady Chicks had another answer to Cyril’s rally.
In the bottom of the fifth, Arthur and Albright drove in runs again to give Chickasha its 7-5 lead.
Arthur — a sophomore — joined Eaton with three hits in the victory. She put together a 3-for-3 performance at the plate with two RBIs and played a crucial role from center field in a sixth-inning double play.
Chickasha will play Bridge Creek on the road Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.