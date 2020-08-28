Two offenses scored early and often in Chickasha on Thursday.
The Chickasha Lady Chicks and Lawton MacArthur Lady Highlanders combined to score 27 runs, but it was Chickasha that picked up a 17-10 victory at Elkouri FIeld on a day the softball program honored the program’s seniors.
All nine Chickasha batters earned a hit in the victory, and five of those nine players had multiple hits. Five Chickasha players recorded at least one RBI, and four of those five players had multiple RBIs.
Chickasha also used the power of the long ball, scoring six runs with the help of two home runs.
The Lady Chicks had to overcome an early deficit after MacArthur got its offense going in the top of the first inning. A solo home run to lead off the game propelled the Lady Highlanders to a 4-0 lead heading to the bottom half of the inning.
But Chickasha was able to tie the game in the first inning with one swing of the bat. Leighanne Eaton stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and delivered a grand slam to tie the game at four runs apiece.
It looked like Chickasha might pull away after scoring five runs in the second inning. With Chickasha leading 8-4, Chloe Johnson hit an RBI double to give the Lady Chicks a 9-4 lead.
But the Lady Highlanders gradually worked their way back and tied the game at 10 runs apiece in the fifth inning. Chickasha came up with a loud response in the bottom half of the inning, taking a 12-10 lead on a Lexi Albright two-run home run.
Albright was a spark in Chickasha’s offense. She recorded three hits, five RBIs and got on base five times in the win. She was also not done after that home run, driving in a run with an RBI double in the sixth inning.
Chickasha scored five runs in the sixth inning to complete the scoring in the game.
Albright, Eaton, Alli Bordwine, Rylie Weber and Chloee Steelman all had multiple hits in the game. Albright, Eaton, Weber and Allyson Arthur all had multiple RBIs.
Chickasha moved to 10-5 on the season with the victory.
