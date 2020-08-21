For the second day in a row, the Chickasha softball team split two tournament games.
After a 4-3 win over Blackwell and 11-0 loss to Edmond Memorial on Thursday in Perry High School’s tournament, Chickasha battled Perry and Ponca City in pool play Friday. Chickasha went 1-1 in those games to end the day with a 6-4 record on the season.
Chickasha faced Perry in its first game of the day and suffered an 8-6 loss to fall to 1-2 in pool play. Chickasha got to 2-2 in pool play with a 10-0 victory over Ponca City.
Chickasha will play one final game in pool play Saturday before playing a team from the tournament’s other pool.
Editor's note: This story is online only.
