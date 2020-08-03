Chickasha softball is heading in a positive direction.
The Lady Chicks enter the 2020 season with momentum after a 24-win season in 2019 and a new head coach. Lauren Whatley spent time around the softball program before the school board approved naming her head coach in May to replace Courtne St. Clair.
Unless the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association makes an announcement within the next week about making changes to sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the softball season will start on time with other fall sports. Chickasha and Cyril will meet Aug. 10 in Chickasha.
Whatley knows that things could change, but she is ready to go with a team that has built up momentum after the successful 2019 season. She also said the program will follow safety guidelines due to COVID-19.
“I am extremely excited and anxious for this upcoming season. We have a great group of girls who are fun to be around ... and I can’t wait to see what all they accomplish this year. As of right now, (the) OSSAA has given us the green light to start, and we will be following certain guidelines,” Whatley said.
According to Whatley, Chickasha has put together a strong summer that includes Summer Pride and competing in a summer league hosted by Comanche throughout July. It was a summer of bonding for the Lady Chicks.
“The competition was good — and we were definitely challenged all summer — but the girls fought hard and built a lot of character this summer. They also got to bond together with the new players, and we have become even closer throughout this summer,” Whatley said.
A group of freshmen helped the Lady Chicks build momentum in the team’s 24-win season in 2019. The team won just three games in 2018, but a blend of youth and veteran leadership helped Chickasha get back on the right track.
That group of freshmen picked up plenty of experience in 2019, and that experience could be beneficial going forward. The coaching staff had expectations for those freshmen last season after they played games with their summer teams. Chickasha will be playing plenty of underclassmen this season with high expectations once again.
“Our freshmen last season had already played so many games prior to the season ... that they were expected to play above their grade level, and they did just that. This year, even more is expected out of our younger players,” Whatley said. "The fact that they played so much last season will be vital in continuing the success we started last season.”
With all of the experience coming back and new players joining the roster this season, Whatley is excited about what Chickasha can do if it gets the opportunity.
“I haven’t coached or been around a team in a long time with as much potential as this team,” Whatley said. “It will definitely be an exciting year for Chickasha softball.”
Chickasha last won a state title in 2015, the second of back-to-back state championships for the Lady Chicks. Chickasha has not been past the regional tournament since that season. Chickasha won multiple games during its regional tournament appearance in 2019.
Whatley said that one of the strengths for the 2020 team is the ability to keep fighting through adversity, something that could be massively important in a season that comes during a pandemic. She also mentioned the team’s offensive firepower and speed on the bases, hoping the team can get around 100 stolen bases this season.
Chickasha and Cyril have scheduled their Aug. 10 game for a 5 p.m. start in Chickasha.
