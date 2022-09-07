Chickasha softball avenged a loss.
Chickasha's second game against Bridge Creek in District 4A-4 was not the same as the first. After falling on the wrong end of a 10-8 game earlier this season, Chickasha claimed vengeance.
The Lady Chicks pulled away from Bridge Creek by scoring five runs in the third inning and avenged the loss with an 11-1 victory in Chickasha on Tuesday. Chickasha won the game on a walk-off RBI single from Rylie Weber.
Chickasha picked up momentum in the top of the first inning by recording a double play to get out of the inning, and that momentum carried over to the bottom half of the inning. Allyson Arthur led off on offense, and she sent the ball over the fence for a solo home run that made the score 1-0.
Chickasha and Bridge Creek were even at one going to the bottom of the third inning, and Bridge Creek was just an out away from getting out of the inning unscathed. And then Chickasha's offense took off.
Leighanne Eaton started the rally by hitting a double, and Weber recorded the first of her three RBIs by hitting an RBI single to give Chickasha the lead for good. After Chloe Johnson walked, Chickasha got run-scoring hits from Aubrey Hicks, M'Kailei Myers and Bayle Bingham to make the score 5-1.
Chickasha went to the fourth inning up 6-1, and the Lady Chicks continued to put runs on the board.
Allison Couch, Arthur and Eaton got on base in the fourth inning to load the bases with no outs. Weber and Johnson brought in runs by drawing walks, and Chickasha added a third run in the inning to go up 9-1.
Couch and Arthur got on base with one out in the fifth inning. Eaton drove in a run before Weber's walk-off hit ended the game.
Chickasha got three hits and an RBI from Arthur, and Couch earned the win in the circle. Couch struck out three batters in seven innings, allowing just two hits and no earned runs in her winning performance for the Lady Chicks.
The win over Bridge Creek put Chickasha at 10-5 overall and 6-1 in district play. The win came before a district game at Newcastle on Wednesday.
