The Chickasha softball team got a big offensive inning.
The Lady Chicks faced a 4-2 deficit entering the bottom half of the fifth inning Thursday and scored eight runs in the fifth inning. Chickasha took on the Comanche Lady Indians and ended up with a 10-7 victory in Chickasha.
Chickasha's Aubrey Hicks and Rylie Weber recorded RBI singles in the fifth inning to tie the game at four runs apiece.
Brooklyn Richardson came off the bench in the fifth inning and got the ball in play. She safely reached base on a Comanche error, and Chickasha also took a 5-4 lead on the play.
Alli Bordwine and M'Kailei Myers each had three RBIs in the victory, and both players drove in multiple runs in the fifth inning. Bordwine drove in two runs with a single, giving the Lady Chicks a 7-4 lead.
Myers recorded all three of her RBIs with one swing of the bat and completed Chickasha's offensive output. Myers blasted a three-run home run to give Chickasha a commanding 10-4 lead over Comanche.
Comanche managed to score a run in the sixth inning and two runs in the seventh inning, but that was not enough to come back.
Chickasha fell behind 1-0 in the top half of the third inning. Comanche could have grabbed a 2-0 lead in the inning, but Pairess Claphan delivered a perfect throw from right field to home plate, and Leighanne Eaton made a tag to keep another run off the board.
Bordwine's RBI single in the fourth inning tied the game at one, and Chickasha held a 2-1 lead heading to the fifth inning. Comanche scored three runs in the fifth inning before Chickasha came up with eight runs as an answer.
Allison Couch earned the victory as the starting pitcher. Myers also spent time in the circle.
Using eight as a theme for the game, Chickasha's win over Comanche was its eighth win in a row. The Lady Chicks moved to 16-2 on the season with the victory.
