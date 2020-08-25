Editor's Note: This story might be online only.
The Chickasha Lady Chicks entered Tuesday in search of their fourth district win of the season and ninth win overall.
Chickasha was 3-0 in District 4A-2 before losses to Bridge Creek and Lone Grove gave the Lady Chicks a 3-2 district record. After allowing 26 combined runs to Bridge Creek and Lone Grove in its two district losses, Chickasha shut out Plainview on Tuesday and picked up a 6-0 victory.
M’Kailei Myers spearheaded the victory in the circle, allowing just two hits and striking out seven batters in seven innings of work. During one stretch of the game, Myers struck out four Plainview batters in a row.
Six Chickasha players recorded one RBI in the victory.
The Lady Chicks took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning on Lexi Albright’s RBI single. Leighanne Eaton and Chloee Steelman delivered run-scoring hits in the fourth inning to give the Lady Chicks a 3-0 lead over their opponent.
While Chickasha grabbed an early lead in the first inning, Plainview did not record its first hit of the game until there were two outs in the top of the third inning.
The Lady Chicks led 3-0 until the sixth inning and matched their total with three more runs to complete the scoring in the game. Alli Bordwine drove in a run with an RBI single, and Rylie Weber drove in a run with a sacrifice fly as the next batter. Allyson Arthur drove in the game’s final run with an RBI single of her own.
Bordwine and Arthur both went 2-for-4 at the plate.
Along with being 4-2 in district play, Chickasha is also 9-5 on the season.
