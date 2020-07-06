Chickasha and Cyril softball will be competing in a summer league each week for the rest of this month.
The Lady Chicks and Lady Pirates will play in Comanche on Tuesday for the first scheduled day of the league. The league will take place each Tuesday for the rest of the month.
The two teams will play two games each Tuesday, the last of which will be July 28. Official practices can begin July 15.
The Lady Chicks will enter their first season under head coach Lauren Whatley. Whatley replaced Courtne St. Clair at the helm of the program and has been around the program for quite some time.
With a young core, Chickasha won 24 games last season after just three victories the previous season. The Lady Chicks ended up as one of the final two teams at their regional tournament.
Cyril is coming off another state tournament appearance, falling to Vici in the first round of the Class B state tournament.
Anyone wanting the schedule can find it posted with this story.
