The Lady Chicks continued their winning ways.
With run limits in place for each inning, the Lady Chicks got to play plenty of players in a District 4A-4 sweep of the John Marshall Lady Bears on Thursday. The Lady Chicks reached those run limits in three of their four at-bats in the doubleheader, and they outscored their opponent 23-0 in Chickasha.
The Lady Chicks extended their winning streak to nine games in a row by picking up wins of 12-0 and 11-0.
Chickasha got three run-scoring hits in the bottom half of the first inning of the 12-0 victory.
Leighanne Eaton drove in the game's first run with a hit after Allyson Arthur drew a walk. With Chickasha already up 3-0, Pairess Claphan singled to bring in another run.
Allison Couch did not allow a baserunner in all three innings in the circle, and she helped her own cause by recording three RBIs at the plate. Her two-run double in the first inning made the score 6-0.
Couch and Claphan each recorded multiple RBIs in the 12-0 win. Claphan recorded her second RBI in the second inning, and Couch recorded her third RBI.
Rylie Weber and Lorren Burrows delivered back-to-back run-scoring hits in the bottom half of the first inning of the 11-0 victory. Burrows earned the win in the circle and had a 2-for-2 performance to go along with the RBI.
With Chickasha up 4-0, Chloe Schwenk brought in the final run of the inning with a base hit. The Lady Chicks then added six more runs in the second inning.
The Lady Chicks are now 17-5 on the season, and they have an 11-1 district record.
