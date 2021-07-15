Official practices can take place.
According to the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association, teams in multiple sports were able to start holding practices Thursday. And Chickasha softball wasted no time getting started practicing for the 2021 campaign.
After the clock struck midnight, the Lady Chicks were out on the field for their first official practice. The start of the regular season begins in August.
Along with going through drills on the field, Chickasha also introduced players and coaches to a crowd of people out for an event called Midnight Madness. Head coach Lauren Whatley is in her second season as the leader of the program, and Chickasha introduced a new assistant coach for the Lady Chicks.
The Lady Chicks are looking to build off recent success and have plenty of experience coming back. Chickasha did not advance to a regional tournament in 2020, but the Lady Chicks do return multiple players from 2019's team.
The 2019 team won two regional games, defeating Weatherford and McLoud in the tournament. The Lady Chicks also gave 2019 state runner-up Purcell all it could handle in an elimination game.
The Chickasha softball team won 24 games in 2019.
