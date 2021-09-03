EDITOR'S NOTE: This story might be online only.
The Chickasha softball team picked up another crucial district victory.
The Lady Chicks traveled to Newcastle on Thursday and battled the Lady Racers in a District 4A-4 battle. Both teams entered the game unbeaten in district play, and the Lady Chicks managed to come out on top.
Chickasha added another win to its streak, capturing a 7-3 win over Newcastle for its seventh win in a row since a loss to Perry.
Newcastle was the only team that Chickasha had not played in district play this season, and the win guarantees at least a split of every district series. The Lady Chicks already have sweeps of Kingfisher and John Marshall in 4A-4 play this season.
Chickasha currently sits at 15-2 on the season and sits at 9-0 in district play. The Lady Chicks have five district games left on their schedule. Chickasha still has to finish the district series against Bridge Creek, Bethany, Newcastle, Blanchard and Elgin.
