The Chickasha softball team played another game to prepare for regional play.
The Lady Chicks faced Moore on Monday, playing another game ahead of their Class 4A regional tournament this week. The Lady Chicks took an early lead and picked up a 4-1 victory over their opponent in Chickasha.
The Lady Chicks scored the game's first run in the bottom half of the first inning.
Alli Bordwine got on base as Chickasha's leadoff hitter, and Allyson Arthur got on base with one out to set up an opportunity for Leighanne Eaton. Eaton hit a sacrifice fly to give the Lady Chicks a 1-0 lead.
Bordwine, M'Kailei Myers and Arthur got on base in the third inning to set up another opportunity for Eaton, loading the bases with no outs in the inning. She managed to put the ball in play, allowing Chickasha to take a 2-0 lead over its opponent.
Rylie Weber recorded a base hit in the third inning. Chickasha added two runs to the scoreboard and held a 4-0 lead after the play.
Moore scored its only run of the game in the sixth inning.
Allison Couch was the winning pitcher in the game.
On offense, Arthur put together a 3-for-3 performance at the plate. Aubrey Hicks and Weber each had multiple hits as well.
The Lady Chicks' win came ahead of a Class 4A regional tournament that Lone Grove is hosting. Weatherford and Ada are also in the same regional as Chickasha and Lone Grove.
