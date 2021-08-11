The Chickasha softball team opened the 2021 season earlier this week.
The Lady Chicks battled the Cyril Lady Pirates in Cyril on Monday and faced Kingfisher in Chickasha on Tuesday. After a 7-3 win over Cyril, Chickasha remained unbeaten with a 15-5 run-rule victory over Kingfisher to get to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in district play.
Chickasha and Kingfisher competed as District 4A-4 foes, and the Lady Chicks pulled away late in the game. Chickasha faced a 5-4 deficit entering the bottom half of the sixth inning, but the Lady Chicks scored 11 runs in the inning to complete a run-rule victory over their district opponent.
Bayle Bingham recorded a walk-off RBI single in the victory.
While earning the win in the circle, Allison Couch also stepped up at the plate. After Leighanne Eaton and Aubrey Hicks got on base, Couch gave Chickasha the lead for good with a run-scoring hit. She drove in two runs to make the score 6-5.
Two more Chickasha players got on base after Couch's hit, and Bingham stepped up in her first sixth-inning appearance at the plate. Her two hits and three RBIs in the game occurred in the sixth inning, and she made the score 8-5 with her first hit.
M'Kailei Myers got the ball in play to allow a ninth run to score, and Alli Bordwine recorded her second hit of the game to set up Allyson Arthur. Arthur had three hits in the win and cleared a bases-loaded situation with her third hit of the game. She scored on the same play and gave Chickasha a 13-5 lead.
Hicks also had three hits in the win and recorded an RBI single a few batters before Bingham stepped back up to the plate. Kingfisher only recorded one out in the inning, and that out came after Chickasha had already scored 10 runs in the inning.
Despite the run-rule victory, Chickasha had to fight off a resilient Kingfisher team. Three of Hicks' four RBIs came on one swing of the bat, and her three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning put Chickasha up 3-0.
Arthur and Eaton got on base to help set up the three-run blast.
But Kingfisher battled back and tied the game at three in the third inning. Arthur's RBI double after a Bordwine single gave Chickasha a 4-3 lead in the third inning before Kingfisher scored the game's next two runs to capture the lead.
However, Chickasha also showed the ability to battle back. Chickasha will host Hinton on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.