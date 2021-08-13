EDITOR'S NOTE: This story might be online only.
The Chickasha softball team picked up another victory and added to a streak.
The Lady Chicks hosted the Hinton Lady Comets at Chickasha's Elkouri Field on Thursday. After not scoring with the bases loaded in the bottom of the first inning, Chickasha eventually pulled away and moved to 3-0 with a 7-1 victory over Hinton.
Chickasha had the bases loaded with no outs in the first inning before Hinton escaped the jam unscathed. The Lady Chicks finally got on the board in the third inning, scoring their first three runs of the game.
After M'Kailei Myers and Alli Bordwine got on base, Allyson Arthur got down a bunt in the third inning. Chickasha scored its first run of the game after a Hinton error.
With Chickasha leading 1-0, Rylie Weber recorded an RBI single with two outs in the third inning to make the score 2-0. Pairess Claphan stepped up to the plate with two outs in the inning and got the ball in play. Hinton did get an out on the play, but the Lady Comets did not get that out until after Chickasha got a third run on the board.
The Lady Chicks added to their lead in the fourth inning, scoring three more runs to take a commanding 6-0 lead over their opponent.
Leighanne Eaton stepped up to the plate after Myers, Bordwine and Arthur got on base and drove in two runs with a base hit. Eaton had two hits and two RBIs in the victory.
Aubrey Hicks recorded the first of her two RBIs in the third inning to make the score 6-0.
Hinton did get a run in the top half of the sixth inning, but Hicks drove in her second run of the game in the bottom half to complete the scoring.
Allison Couch earned the win in the circle, striking out six batters in six innings of work. Along with having two hits on offense, Myers also pitched the final inning on defense.
Chickasha's pitchers got help from other players on the field. Arthur made a diving grab in the outfield, and Eaton threw out multiple runners as the team's catcher.
Chickasha will face Bridge Creek in a District 4A-4 matchup on the road Monday.
