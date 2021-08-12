EDITOR'S NOTE: This story might be online only.
The Sooner Athletic Conference announced that a University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball player received a conference honor.
Science & Arts pitcher Emily Cerny added another honor to her illustrious career with the Drovers. The SAC announced Wednesday that Cerny had received another award.
The conference announced that athletic directors across the SAC held a vote, and Cerny got named the conference's Female Athlete of the Year. According to the SAC's announcement, Cerny received five first-place votes out of a possible 10.
Just for last season, Cerny was named the SAC Pitcher of the Year and NAIA Pitcher of the Year. She also earned first-team All-SAC status and first-team NAIA All-America status for the Drovers. Those honors are a part of a long list of honors she has received in her career.
According to the SAC's announcement, Cerny led the NAIA in wins, strikeouts and innings pitched during the 2021 season.
