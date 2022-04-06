EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be in next week's print edition.
Throughout her softball career, Emily Cerny’s hard work has led to success.
From becoming a state champion at Newcastle to winning a national championship as a freshman at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma, Cerny has been to the highest levels. She has earned the recognition a player of her caliber typically gets, and she has made history.
A successful journey
Since coming to Science & Arts, Cerny has gotten named an NAIA All-American multiple times to go along with multiple NAIA Pitcher of the Year awards and multiple Sooner Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Year awards. She was named World Series MVP as a freshman after the Drovers won the national title in 2018.
Cerny has also been an all-conference player multiple times and has been named the conference's Female Athlete of the Year. And that list does not even cover all of the honors Cerny has earned.
Despite all of the awards and accomplishments, Cerny continues to find new milestones. She made history earlier this month.
According to the school, Cerny picked up her 126th win and 127th win to surpass the NAIA record of 126 wins that took place from 1999 to 2022.
Following the final out of the record-breaking win, Cerny’s team surrounded her on the field and showed the love they have for their teammate and one of their leaders. For Cerny, the record marks another high point in what has become a successful journey with the Drovers.
“Breaking this record is a feeling that I can’t describe. It means so much knowing that all the hard work I have put in has been paying off. I am so grateful that I had the opportunity for this to even be possible,” Cerny said.
Cerny also made sure to credit the teammates who have come through the program over the past few years and played critical roles in the success that she has had.
“None of this would be achievable without the amazing and talented teammates that I have had over the years. They are the ones that have made these wins possible, and I couldn’t have done it without them,” she said.
A tight bond
During the journey at Science & Arts, Cerny and head coach Jadyn Wallis have developed a tight bond that has not been broken and has led to tremendous amounts of success.
The two have plenty of commonalities in their bond. Wallis was a successful pitcher in her own right, and both attended Newcastle.
Wallis was happy to see Cerny break the record.
“It is unbelievable to see Emily Cerny achieve this milestone in our program. She has a work ethic like no one else I have ever coached,” Wallis said.
Wallis said that Cerny has always put in the work to be successful, and she has put in the work on and off the field. The combination of her talent, work ethic and a strong program behind her has led to the Drovers becoming a dominant softball program.
“The main key point to Emily Cerny’s success has been she outworks all the rest to be the best. She is a leader on and off the field, and she wouldn’t be where she is without a great team behind her all these years,” Wallis said.
The wins, losses and achievements of the softball program have tightened the bond between the two. Wallis will always remember the years with Cerny in the circle.
“Emily Cerny and I have been through many battles together," Wallis said. “She is a special athlete to me as a coach.
“We know each other so well on the field and have put many hours in together to make sure she has achieved greatness. This has not been an easy journey, but (it is) one that will last a lifetime for me as her coach.”
Cerny is thankful for the opportunities that Wallis has given Cerny over the years.
“I will forever be grateful to coach J for believing in me and giving me the opportunities that I have had over the years,” she said.
Being a good teammate
Following Cerny's record-breaking win against Cottey College, the team's love for their senior pitcher was on display.
And that love has continued to grow as new players have entered the program.
Sophie Williams plays multiple positions but is also a freshman pitcher for the Drovers. She has gotten to work closely with Cerny throughout the year.
Getting to work with Cerny and learn from her has been a huge experience for the freshman.
“I get to spend a lot of time with Emily in the bullpen, and I learn a lot from her. She’s been in my shoes as a freshman pitcher at a top program, and she’s really helped me settle in and be successful,” Williams said.
Williams was also ecstatic when Cerny caught up to the record and broke it.
“It’s been exciting to see her catch up to this record. ... I see the extra work she puts in behind the scenes, something a lot of other people don’t see,” she said. “She has definitely earned this for herself, but she’s the type of person to give credit to her teammates.
“I’ll always celebrate Emily’s success because I know she’d do the same for me.”
Thankful for the journey
As a senior, Cerny reflected on what the past few years have been like.
The journey from Newcastle to now is one Cerny will always look back upon and think fondly about. She created many memories and relationships that she will never forget.
Cerny has also been a been a mentor to players not in college. For example, She has helped out with Chickasha softball.
Cerny is thankful for what the journey has provided.
“I am thankful for the teammates that I’ve had and the friendships that have come with them. I have so much love for this university, program and the people in it,” she said. "Once again, none of this would be possible without them. Thank you to everyone that has been on this journey with me.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.