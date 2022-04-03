EDITOR'S NOTE: A feature story on Emily Cerny will be coming out at some point.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma’s Emily Cerny reached another milestone.
According to the school’s athletic department, Cerny tied and surpassed the NAIA wins record this week, reaching 127 wins in her career after breaking the NAIA’s record of 126 wins that came between 1999 and 2002.
After tying the record last week, Cerny broke the record in Friday’s 3-0 win over Cottey College. The fourth-ranked Drovers scored one run in the fifth inning and two runs in the sixth inning.
Cerny held the Comets scoreless and kept the offense in check, allowing the offense to give the Drovers the lead. Cerny went all seven innings in the victory and struck out 14 batters. She struck out at least two batters in six of the game’s seven innings and gave up just two hits against Cottey College.
Science & Arts scored its first run after Macenzie Ruth got the ball in play, and Cottey College was unable to record an out to end the fifth inning. Darci Chester’s two-run home run in the sixth inning completed the scoring and added two insurance runs for Cerny.
But Cerny never needed those added insurance runs, and she was able to make history. A victory over Mid-America Christian University gave Cerny the 128th win of her career.
