A Rush Springs senior will be continuing her softball career at the next level.
Rush Springs' Myka Brady has been playing softball for most of her life, and she will get to continue playing the sport after recently signing a national letter of intent. Brady will not have to travel too far to continue her career.
University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma head coach Jadyn Wallis recently announced her most recent batch of signees. It just so happens that Brady is one of the signees to play for the Drovers in the future.
Now that she has made it official, Brady cannot believe she finally made it to this point in her life. It is a goal she has been working toward for years, so getting to this point obviously means a lot.
“It feels unreal. I have had the goal of playing at the collegiate level for as long as I can remember,” Brady said. “It is truly an amazing feeling to be able to say I did it.
“It means the world to me. Softball has been a huge part of my whole life, and I am so grateful for the opportunity to continue playing at the next level.”
Softball has provided different challenges throughout Brady's career. She has learned from those challenges and developed important relationships along the way.
“I love the different challenges every game, the friends I have made, the life lessons and the feeling of achieving the goals I set,” Brady said.
Just watching Science & Arts play, Brady knew that was where she wanted to continue her career. She said she knew from the first game she attended that she wanted to end up at the school in Chickasha.
“As soon as I went to my first USAO game, I knew I wanted to be a part of a program like that. I absolutely loved the way the coaches coached,” Brady said. “When I stepped on campus and went to their practice. I knew that was my new home.
“My parents saw the way I lit up while I was there, and I’m so excited to be a Drover.”
Brady earned all-conference recognition competing for Rush Springs. She said she was uncertain about the future at first, but things started to change when Josh Ingram took charge of the softball program.
“There was a lot of uncertainty at first, wondering if I was going to have a new coach every year,” Brady said. “I am so thankful for coach Ingram.
“He came in my sophomore year and poured into our softball program. He helped me so much, not only as a player but as a person.”
As a senior, Brady and the softball program made serious strides, accomplishing goals along the way.
“We had a few rough seasons, but he [Ingram] never gave up on us. Going to my senior year, we had the goal of winning districts,” Brady said. “All of the girls were committed to making it happen. We not only won districts, we hosted them.”
Brady will always remember her time with Rush Springs and the program she was able to represent.
"I can’t even describe the feelings,” Brady said. “I am so proud of my team, and I will miss them so much.”
