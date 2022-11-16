EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will appear in next week's print edition.
Alli Bordwine has worked hard to get where she is.
After spending countless hours trying to perfect her craft and working to come back from an injury suffered during the spring, the Chickasha senior is excited about continuing her softball career. After signing a national letter of intent, Bordwine will be continuing her softball career at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee.
Getting to play at the next level was a massive goal for Bordwine, who has seen her fair share of adversity during her playing days. She is also playing for more than just herself.
“It means the world to me. I have wanted to play college softball ever since I was little. I genuinely love the sport,” she said. “My mom regrets not playing in college, so I am doing it not only for myself but for her as well. And the fact I get to play for four more years is so rewarding.”
According to Bordwine, the decision to continue her softball career at OBU started with a visit to the campus and the program, led by head coach Sam Maples and assistant coach Jace Brewer. She fell in love with the school and program that very day.
“I fell in love with OBU the day I went on my visit. Everything was just perfect,” Bordwine said. “I absolutely love the coaches there. I cannot wait to play for Coach Maples and Coach Brewer.”
Bordwine said that her softball journey began around 14 years ago, and she has been learning that entire time, throughout the ups and downs that come with the sport.
“You are always learning," Bordwine said. "Softball teaches you life lessons like never giving up and to never let a moment be bigger than you."
Bordwine has also appreciated the big moments and friendships that have come with the sport.
“I love the big-time plays and big-time moments," she said. “I also love the friendships I have gained these past 14 years because of this sport. It is seriously a family.”
The softball journey threw an unexpected curveball during the spring when Bordwine suffered an injury that threatened to keep her out of the entire fall season as well.
But Bordwine fought back and was able to get on the field for the final stretch of the season.
“It definitely wasn’t easy, that’s for sure. Not being back 100% was particularly difficult for me,” Bordwine said. “But I am so, so grateful that I had the chance to play at all.”
And along with that comeback came at least one storybook moment for the senior in a crucial district game against the Newcastle Lady Racers. Bordwine stepped up to the plate with Chickasha down by one and crushed a two-run home run that gave Chickasha the lead for good.
It was a moment Bordwine will never forget.
“Hitting that home run was surreal. It felt like something out of a movie,” she said. “It just proved that all my hard work and patience over the past 5 months was paying off.”
And as Bordwine ends her Chickasha career, she is extremely grateful for the experiences and the people who have come along with playing for Chickasha over the years.
“There is no other name I would’ve wanted to wear across my chest,” Bordwine said. The people are what made it so amazing. Those girls have been my teammates for the past 10 years. Most of us literally started our careers together. Softball definitely will not be the same without them.
“They are the reason I am going to the next level. They have pushed me to be my best, even at my weakest moments. I am grateful to have shared the field with them. They are my forever family.”
