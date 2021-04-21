The Blanchard Lady Lions clinched a regional spot.
The Lady Lions competed in a Class 5A district tournament in Byng on Wednesday and had to play four games. The Lady Lions won three of their four games to capture the district championship.
Blanchard scored double-digit runs in three of their four games. All three of those games were wins.
Blanchard opened district play against the Lindsay Leopardettes and came away with a 12-8 victory to remain two losses away from elimination.
But Blanchard had to rally after dropping a 12-6 game to eighth-ranked Byng. Because of that loss and Byng's win over Lindsay, Blanchard had to take down Byng two times to advance to regional play.
The Lady Lions accomplished that mission.
Blanchard picked up wins of 19-17 and 12-11 to survive elimination and capture the district title.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.