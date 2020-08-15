The Blanchard Lady Lions and Tuttle Lady Tigers wrapped up their games in the Chisholm Trail Classic on Saturday.
The Chisholm Trail Classic took place in Tuttle and began Thursday. The two area teams played five games apiece during a span of three days.
Blanchard ended up with a winning record in its five games, only losing to an undefeated Washington team by a score of 9-0. The Lady Lions won both of their games Thursday, beating Cache 8-0 and Antlers 13-0.
Blanchard then split its two games Friday, picking up a 10-1 win over Tuttle before the loss to Washington. The Lady Lions finished their five games with a 7-2 win over Perry on Saturday.
The 4-1 record brought the Lady Lions to 5-1 on the season. Blanchard already had a win entering the event after beating Tecumseh in its season opener.
The Tuttle Lady Tigers went 2-3 in their five games and ended up 3-4 on the season after playing two games before the event. Before the five games, Tuttle lost to Washington and beat Cache in a district game.
Tuttle suffered a loss to Plainview before a 5-4 win over Oologah on Thursday. Following the loss to Blanchard on Friday, the Lady Tigers suffered their second loss to Washington this season.
Tuttle closed out its five games with a win over Antlers.
