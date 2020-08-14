Editor's note: This story is only for The Express-Star website. An updated version of this story might appear in the print edition.
A couple of area softball teams began play in the Chisholm Trail Classic on Thursday.
Tuttle is the host of the Chisholm Trail Classic, and Blanchard is also competing. The event started Thursday and ends Saturday. Both teams played two games Thursday.
The Blanchard Lady Lions won both of their Thursday games, holding both of their opponents scoreless in the process. Blanchard picked up an 8-0 win over Cache and a 13-0 win over Antlers.
The two wins moved the Lady Lions to 3-0 on the season after a 9-8 win over Tecumseh in their season opener earlier this week. The Lady Lions are scheduled to play Friday and Saturday.
The Tuttle Lady Tigers split their two games to move to 2-2 on the season. Tuttle lost to Plainview before beating Oologah-Talala in its second game of the event.
The Lady Tigers lost to Washington in their season opener but have a district win over Cache this season. They are also set to play Friday and Saturday.
