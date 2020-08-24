The Blanchard softball team is one area team off to a fast start.
Following a District 4A-2 win over Bridge Creek on the road Monday, the Lady Lions moved to 8-2 on the season and 1-1 in district play. The Lady Lions picked up a 6-1 victory over the Lady Bobcats.
Blanchard started the season with four wins in a row before suffering its first loss of the season to Washington. The Lady Warriors were undefeated when they beat the Lady Lions.
Blanchard then won its next two games, handing Washington its first and only loss of the season in the process. Blanchard then fell to an undefeated Lone Grove squad and beat Harrah before the road win over Bridge Creek.
Blanchard hosts Bridge Creek on Tuesday.
Editor's Note: This story will be online only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.