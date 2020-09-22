Editor's Note: Today's results will be placed in this story, and this story could be online only.
BLANCHARD — The Blanchard Lady Lions picked up another district win.
The Lady Lions hosted Chickasha in Blanchard on Monday in a District 4A-2 game between two area teams. Blanchard scored in the first inning and never trailed in an 8-1 victory over the Lady Chicks.
The Lady Lions put one run on the board in the bottom half of the first inning and extended their lead with five runs in the second inning.
With Blanchard leading 1-0 in the second inning, Lyndey Holding stepped up to the plate and brought home two runs with a triple. But Blanchard was not done adding runs to the scoreboard.
Soon after a Dynver Darling sacrifice fly made the score 4-0, Stormy Haynes and Emylee Campbell delivered run-scoring hits to make the score 6-0. Campbell had two hits in the game and drove in a run with each hit to finish with two RBIs.
Carly Craig drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the third inning, and Campbell completed the scoring for Blanchard with an RBI triple in the fourth inning.
Chickasha finally got on the board in the seventh inning. Lexi Albright led off the inning with a walk, and Allyson Arthur followed Albright with an RBI double. Arthur had one hit and one RBI in the loss.
Blanchard pitcher Jadyn Hefley allowed just one run on four hits in seven innings of work. She finished the game with 11 strikeouts.
Blanchard now sits at 8-2 in 4A-2 play and plays Lone Grove in a district game Tuesday.
Chickasha is now 4-5 in 4A-2 and plays at Plainview — a district opponent — on Tuesday.
