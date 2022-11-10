Allyson Arthur is staying home.
The Chickasha senior held a signing ceremony on Wednesday, celebrating the fact that she will get to continue her softball career at the next level. Arthur also gets to play in the same town where she has had so much success.
Arthur has signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball for the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha, and she will get to play for one of the top softball teams in Oklahoma and the entire NAIA.
Softball has played a huge part in Arthur's life. She said she has been playing softball for several years, so getting to Wednesday was a special moment for her.
“Signing to USAO, I think, will finally set in that it’s official and real and that this is where I will be for the next four years, making new friends and memories,” Arthur said. “I’m so excited to take that next step.
“I feel very blessed and honored to get to continue playing."
At first, Arthur said she was not sure if she wanted to continue playing softball in her hometown. However, a visit to the campus and being around the program changed her mind.
Now, Arthur cannot wait to play for what has become a softball powerhouse.
“At first, I never thought I would’ve stayed in my hometown for college and to play softball. But when coach Jadyn [Wallis] asked me to come on a visit, I was very excited,” Arthur said. “Getting on the campus and seeing everything, it felt like home.
“I love the way coach J coaches and the atmosphere. ... I knew it was the right decision.”
And Science & Arts is getting a successful player in Arthur, who has racked up several honors in her softball career.
During her Chickasha career, Arthur became an All-District, All-Region and All-State player for the Lady Chicks. Her senior season saw her get named the District 4A-4 Offensive Player of the Year.
Arthur also earned a Middle West All-State team selection as an outfielder. She has loved playing for Chickasha over the years.
“I would say my career at Chickasha was something I will always look back to with so many memories. I’ve been so blessed with each award I’ve gotten and all the success at Chickasha,” Arthur said. “Each teammate I’ve gotten to play with each year, all [of] them had something I will look back to with laughter, memories and success.”
Arthur is not done playing with teammates from Chickasha. She is looking forward to joining Leighanne Eaton and Allison Couch at Science & Arts, continuing a strong bond between friends.
“One of my favorite things, I’m ready [for] and so excited about, is going to college and getting to play softball with two of my very best friends,” Arthur said. “We have grown up together in school and playing softball together.
“I love them both so much, and getting to play with them at USAO is so special to me.”
Arthur has developed a passion for the game, a passion that will continue going forward. Even through any struggles, Arthur has taken away something positive, and the sport itself has helped her become who she is today.
“The love I have for the sport, I can’t explain. It gives you many failures, battles and obstacles to go through to be a stronger person,” Arthur said. “It has definitely been a struggle at times when your not doing the best, but that’s what I love about it the most. You can never give up on yourself and get discouraged.
“You have to fight that battle and overcome it to be a better athlete and person.”
