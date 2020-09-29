Three area softball teams will look to advance to state later this week.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association has released regional brackets for Classes B through 3A. Barring changes, the regional tournaments for the three teams all begin Thursday.
Amber-Pocasset and Minco will compete in regional play in Class 2A, and Cyril will compete in Class B. Am-Po and Cyril have the opportunity to serve as regional hosts.
Am-Po’s regional will include Texhoma-Goodwell, Hinton and the winner of a bi-district between Hartshorne and Wynnewood. Am-Po did not have to play a bi-district.
Minco will have to travel to its regional tournament after not playing a bi-district. The Lady Bulldogs will travel to Silo and will compete in a regional with Silo, Boone-Apache and Crescent.
Cyril advanced to its regional tournament with a district tournament sweep of Verden. The Lady Pirates will host Maysville, Grandfield and Pittsburg.
