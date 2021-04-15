The softball postseason is about to begin.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released district playoff assignments for Class A through Class 5A last week, and multiple teams in the area will get to host district games. Amber-Pocasset, Minco, Dibble and Cyril will each get to host district games.
According to the OSSAA, those district games will begin next week.
Am-Po
The Am-Po Lady Panthers are No. 8 in Class 4A and will host two other teams in district play. They will host Fairview and Alva.
Minco and Dibble
The Minco Lady Bulldogs and Dibble Lady Demons each get to host district games in Class 3A.
Minco is currently ranked 11th in Class 3A. The Lady Bulldogs will get to host Mooreland and another area team. Ninnekah is also in the district.
Dibble is ranked 14th in 3A and will get to host Crescent and Stratford.
Cyril
The Lady Pirates are the 16th-ranked team in Class 2A, and their district includes three other teams.
Cyril's district also includes No. 8 Sterling, Bray-Doyle and Geronimo.
Others
The Verden Lady Tigers will play in a Class A district that No. 5 Lookeba-Sickles will host. Dover and Mulhall-Orlando are also in that district.
In Class 5A, Blanchard will travel to No. 10 Byng. No. 16 Lindsay is also in that district.
