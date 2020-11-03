The Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released names of those involved with the Small West All-State team.
A couple of area softball teams earned representation on the Small West team. The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers and Cyril Lady Pirates are the two teams with representation.
Following a run to the Class 2A state tournament in 2020, Am-Po had two players named starters for the Small West team. Bailey Kite and Caton Muncy earned starting honors from Am-Po.
Kite earned a starting nod as a pitcher, and Muncy earned a starting nod in the infield. Am-Po head coach Erick Muncy is the coach for the Small West team.
A shorthanded Am-Po squad fell to Stroud in the Class 2A state quarterfinals this past season.
After a run to the Class B state tournament in 2020, Cyril had one player named to the team and one player listed as an alternate.
Hailee Brown made the All-State team as a pitcher. Carstyn Webb earned alternate status.
The Lady Pirates fell to Kiowa in the Class B quarterfinals in 2020.
