The three area softball teams competing in the playoffs this week saw their seasons come to an end.
Amber-Pocasset, Minco and Blanchard all advanced past district play and made it to regional play in their respective classes. Am-Po and Blanchard each won once during regional play, but all three teams fell two times and had their seasons come to an end.
Am-Po
Class 4A No. 8 Am-Po traveled to Dale for a regional tournament with two other teams ranked in the top 10 of Class 4A in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s poll. The regional took place Friday.
The Lady Panthers went 1-2 during the tournament, winning their first game of the tournament. Am-Po defeated No. 9 Pocola.
Am-Po jumped out to a 6-0 lead over Pocola in the first inning. After scoring six runs in the top half of the first inning, the Lady Panthers ended the game with nine runs and held off Pocola for a 9-8 victory.
The Lady Panthers battled the top-ranked Dale Lady Pirates for the first state berth from the regional, and Am-Po hung around with the Lady Pirates. But Dale’s offensive firepower was too much for Am-Po.
The Lady Panthers took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first inning and only trailed 9-6 as they entered the bottom of the sixth inning. But Dale scored seven runs in the sixth inning to complete the 16-6 victory.
Am-Po played Pocola again for the second state berth from the regional, and Pocola’s bats were too much for the Lady Panthers to overcome. Pocola scored 25 runs and picked up a 25-6 win in five innings.
Blanchard
The Blanchard Lady Lions played their Class 5A regional in Tecumseh and also went 1-2 during Friday's tournament.
The Lady Lions began their tournament against a Tecumseh team ranked second in the OSSAA’s poll and fell just short in a 13-10 defeat. But Blanchard kept its season alive one time against Checotah.
Checotah entered the tournament tied for 13th in the OSSAA’s poll, but Blanchard came away with a 4-2 victory and played No. 3 Heavener for a state spot.
Blanchard suffered an 18-5 loss to Heavener.
Minco
Minco — ranked 11th in the OSSAA’s Class 3A poll — went 0-2 in Thursday's regional tournament that No. 3 Hydro-Eakly hosted.
Minco fell to No. 4 Navajo by a score of 17-16 and dropped a 12-3 game to Hydro-Eakly.
