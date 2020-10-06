While two area softball teams in two different classes will be playing at state this week, three more area teams will be competing in three separate regional tournaments.
The Tuttle Lady Tigers, Blanchard Lady Lions and Bridge Creek Lady Bobcats all begin regional play Thursday. All three teams compete in Class 4A, and one of the three teams will get to host a regional tournament.
Tuttle will have the opportunity to host a regional tournament after earning a bi-district bye in the postseason. The Lady Tigers won District 4A-3 this season, going 14-0 in district play. Tuttle won its fifth-straight district title this season and moved to 64-0 in its district games during the five seasons of district play.
Tuttle will host Byng, Perkins-Tryon and Harrah.
Blanchard finished second in District 4A-2 this season with a 9-3 district record. The Lady Lions went 2-0 against McLoud in the bi-district series to advance to the regional tournament.
The Lady Lions will have to travel to Cushing for regional play. Cushing, Elk City and Cache are the other three teams in the bracket.
Bridge Creek had to play Kingfisher for its bi-district series after going 4-8 in 4A-2 this season. The Lady Bobcats ended up winning the series in three games to advance to regional play.
The Lady Bobcats will travel to Tecumseh for their regional. Tecumseh, Plainview and Weatherford are also in that regional.
