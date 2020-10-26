Several area softball players in District 4A-2 received recognition in the district.
District 4A-2 released honors Friday, and three area teams compete in that district. Chickasha, Blanchard and Bridge Creek are all in 4A-2.
Chickasha
The Chickasha Lady Chicks had four players earn recognition after the 2020 season. Three of those four players are sophomores.
Sophomore Allyson Arthur earned recognition for her defense. She was named a Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the district.
Leighanne Eaton (sophomore) received recognition as a catcher. Lexi Albright (senior) and Alli Bordwine (sophomore) earned recognition as utility players.
Blanchard
Five Blanchard players earned all-district honors.
Makenzie Gray earned recognition as a pitcher, and Jayme Joyce was one of two players to earn all-district honors at third base.
Emylee Campbell received honors as an outfielder. Carly Craig and Stormy Haynes each earned all-district recognition as utility players.
Bridge Creek
Five Bridge Creek softball players also earned all-district honors.
Jess Czikra received recognition as a pitcher, and Maylea Harrell earned all-district honors as a catcher, joining Eaton of Chickasha.
Kaylee Edwards received all-district honors at shortstop. Danielle Burleson and Lainey Morrow picked up all-district honors as utility players.
