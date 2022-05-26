Area softball players received recognition.
The Oklahoma Slowpitch Softball Coaches Association released All-State rosters, and multiple players from the area picked up recognition from the association. In total, three players from the area earned All-State recognition from the association.
Three schools picked up representation on the All-State rosters. Amber-Pocasset, Minco and Cyril each had one player get named to an All-State roster, and the rosters are on the association's website.
Am-Po and Cyril advanced to state in their respective classes in 2022. The Am-Po Lady Panthers advanced to the Class 3A state tournament in 2022, and the Cyril Lady Pirates advanced to the Class 2A state tournament.
Am-Po's Devynn Harris added to her list of honors again by getting named to the Middle West team. In softball, Harris also received All-State recognition from the Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association.
In basketball, Harris also earned All-State recognition from the Oklahoma Coaches Association and Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association.
Minco's Piper Journeycake got named to the same team as Harris. Minco won a district title and advanced to a regional tournament this past season.
Cyril's Jaycee Shaffer also earned more honors, getting named to the Small West team. Shaffer also picked up All-State recognition in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.