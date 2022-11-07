Area softball players recently earned recognition from the state’s association of coaches.
The Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association released its All-State rosters last week, revealing area players from multiple area softball teams on the rosters. In total, eight players from five different schools earned All-State recognition.
Minco led the way with three players getting named to a team, and Chickasha had two players get named to a team. Amber-Pocasset, Blanchard and Cyril each had one player get named to a team.
The players from Minco, Am-Po and Cyril all got picked to compete for the Small West team when the All-State games take place. Those players helped all three teams qualify for state in their respective classes.
Tara Hoehner (outfield), Dallas Brothers (catcher) and Layne Reh (utility) all got named to the Small West team for Minco. Am-Po’s Addisyn Peterson (utility) and Cyril’s Bradi Harman (middle infielder) both got selected to the same team as the players from Minco.
The three combined players from Chickasha and Blanchard each got named to the Middle West All-State team. The three players helped the teams advance to regionals and win at least one game in those regionals.
Chickasha’s Allyson Arthur (outfield) and Leighanne Eaton (utility) got selected to compete on the team. Blanchard’s Elli Scoles (corner infielder) also earned a spot on the list.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.