The Oklahoma High School Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association named three area players to the Middle West All-State team Tuesday.
The Tuttle Lady Tigers and Bridge Creek Lady Bobcats each had at least one player named to the Middle West team. Tuttle had two players named to the team, and Bridge Creek had one player named to the team.
Tuttle's Rylan Dooner and Hannah Morales each earned All-State recognition for the Lady Tigers. The two players played key roles in Tuttle winning its 11th state championship this past season.
Dooner earned a spot on the team as a middle infielder. Morales earned a spot on the roster as a utility player and corner infielder.
For Bridge Creek, Kaylee Edwards earned All-State recognition as a utility player and middle infielder.
The Lady Bobcats advanced to the regional tournament in 2020, defeating Kingfisher in their bi-district tournament. They won two games at their regional tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.