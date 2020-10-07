Editor's note: This story will be online only.
The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers begin another fast-pitch state tournament Thursday.
The Lady Panthers will face the Stroud Lady Tigers at USA Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City as part of the Class 2A state tournament. Am-Po is making its fourth-straight fast-pitch state tournament appearance.
The Lady Panthers advanced to state by going 3-0 at their regional tournament. They earned a bi-district bye before beating Texhoma-Goodwell in their opener and beating Hartshorne two times to advance to the state tournament.
The Lady Panthers enter the state tournament with a record of 24-4 this season and had to deal with a long layoff during the season. The Lady Panthers opened the season with 20 wins in a row before suffering their first loss.
Am-Po and Minco tied for the best record in District 2A-3 this season, going 13-1 in the district. The two teams split meetings, but Am-Po ended up with a better point differential in district play.
Am-Po has won at least one game at state every year since 2017 and won the Class A state title in 2018.
Stroud is back at state for the second season in a row. The Lady Tigers advanced to the Class 2A state tournament last season, losing to Dale in the state quarterfinals.
The Lady Tigers enter the 2020 state tournament with 25 victories. The Lady Tigers swept through their regional, going 3-0 to advance to state.
The Lady Tigers finished second in District 2A-7, going 9-3 in district play.
