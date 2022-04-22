AMBER — The Amber-Pocasset softball team is moving on.
Class 3A No. 8 Am-Po earned the right to host a district tournament in Amber on Thursday, and the Lady Panthers hosted two other area teams. The Lady Panthers outscored Ninnekah and Dibble 47-12 in three games and captured a district title with three run-rule victories over the two schools.
Dibble opened the tournament with a run-rule victory over Ninnekah. Am-Po then defeated Ninnekah 13-3 before picking up wins of 18-8 and 16-1 over the Dibble Lady Demons.
Am-Po finished its win over Ninnekah in the fifth inning and its 18-8 win over Dibble in the fifth inning. And the team’s 16-1 victory in the final game ended in the third inning.
Am-Po and Ninnekah were scoreless after one inning of play, but the Lady Panthers scored eight runs in the bottom half of the second inning to go up 8-0. The Lady Owls continued to fight and scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning, but Am-Po scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and one run in the fifth inning to complete the victory.
Am-Po got off to a quick start in its 18-8 win over Dibble, but Dibble did not make things easy. Am-Po scored seven runs in the top half of the first inning, but Dibble answered with five runs in the first inning and three runs in the second inning to take an 8-7 lead over one of the top teams in Class 3A.
But Am-Po’s Addisyn Peterson tied the game with a solo home run in the third inning, and the momentum went to Am-Po’s side after that play. The Lady Panthers outscored the Lady Demons 11-0 in the last three innings to end the game early.
Am-Po’s Teague Muncy also blasted a solo home run in the 18-8 win, and she continued to hit home runs in the following game.
Am-Po’s offense once again put Dibble in an early hole by scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning to go up 3-0.
Three of the team’s first four batters homered in the first inning. Kylee Schat, Devynn Harris and Muncy all sent balls over the fence in the first inning, and Muncy hit a second home run later in the game.
Dibble’s only run came in the second inning, but Am-Po scored seven runs in the second inning and six runs in the third inning.
Along with her solo home run in the first inning, Muncy also hit a two-run home run in the game. She recorded four RBIs in the 16-1 win and had a 3-for-3 performance at the plate.
By claiming a district title, Am-Po now gets to play in a regional tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.