AMBER — The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers put themselves in a familiar place.
The Lady Panthers hosted a regional tournament in Amber last week after winning their district and went 3-0 to extend their run of state appearances in the fall. Am-Po went 3-0 during the tournament and completed its run with a 7-2 win over the Dibble Lady Demons.
Am-Po also defeated Cashion and Walters during the tournament and outscored its three opponents 47-2. The Lady Panthers beat Cashion (27-0) and Walters (13-0) in Thursday's games before beating Dibble on Friday.
Am-Po's run of state appearances in the fall goes back to 2017.
The Lady Panthers faced a 1-0 deficit against the Lady Demons after Dibble got a solo home run in the top half of the second inning. Am-Po tied the game at a run apiece in the bottom half of the inning and took the lead in the third inning.
Teague Muncy stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the third inning. As Am-Po's first batter in the inning, Muncy crushed a solo home run that gave the Lady Panthers a 2-1 lead.
Devynn Harris recorded a base hit with no outs in the third inning, and Am-Po went ahead 3-1 after Addee Keeling recorded a run-scoring hit with one out. Am-Po scored on a Harris hit in the fourth inning, and the Lady Panthers went up 5-1 in the same inning after Addisyn Peterson put the ball in play.
Harris had three hits for the Lady Panthers.
Am-Po's Kylee Schat made contact with the ball in the fifth inning, and the Lady Panthers went up 6-1 on the play. Dibble scored its final run of the game in the sixth inning, and Am-Po also scored its final run in the sixth inning.
Peterson's base hit in the sixth inning put Am-Po ahead 7-2.
Peterson also made plenty of plays in the circle during the team's win over Dibble. She threw all seven innings and struck out 10 batters in the win. She ended the game with her 10th strikeout.
