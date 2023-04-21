The Lady Panthers dominated their district games.
Class 3A No. 6 Amber-Pocasset was supposed to host its district games in Amber on Thursday, but the tournament ended up taking place in Tuttle. The location of the tournament did not matter, and the Lady Panthers dominated their three games to capture the district title.
Am-Po competed in a district tournament with Wellston and Carney/Agra and rolled to a 3-0 record. The Lady Panthers defeated Wellston twice and Carney/Agra once to advance to a Class 3A regional tournament.
In the team’s 3-0 run, the Lady Panthers earned three run-rule victories and three double-digit victories. Two of the three games ended after the top half of the third inning, and none of the three games made it past the third inning.
The offense averaged just over 16 runs per game during the tournament, exploding for double-digit runs in all three games. But the defense also came through during the district tournament and did not allow more than one run in a game against its two opponents.
The Lady Panthers opened the district tournament with a win over Wellston. In the first meeting, Wellston grabbed an early lead by leading off the game with a solo home run.
But that was the only run Wellston could muster in a 20-1 win for Am-Po.
The Lady Panthers came back and put 11 runs on the board in the bottom half of the first inning and recorded double-digit hits in the inning to propel the offensive explosion. The Lady Panthers hit back-to-back balls over the fence to help the explosion.
Am-Po then defeated Carney/Agra in the team’s second game of the tournament, and the Lady Panthers finished off the tournament with another victory over Wellston.
Other
In other district action for slow pitch, Cyril and Dibble captured district titles.
Cyril is currently ranked No. 4 in Class 2A and swept Cheyenne/Reydon in district play. The Lady Pirates earned a 13-3 victory and a 7-6 victory in extra innings to advance.
Competing in Class 4A, Dibble advanced out of a district that had Community Christian School and Merritt.
Regionals
All three teams now await their regional fates. Two teams from every regional make it to state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.