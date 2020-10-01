AMBER — The Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers will have a chance to advance to the Class 2A state tournament Friday.
The Lady Panthers earned the opportunity to host a regional tournament in Amber and began the tournament Thursday. Am-Po went 2-0 Thursday and needs just one win to advance to the state tournament.
The Lady Panthers outscored Texhoma-Goodwell and Hartshorne by a combined score of 17-2. The Lady Panthers beat Texhoma 8-1 in their first game and beat Hartshorne 9-1 in their second game.
Addisyn Peterson pitched and earned the win for Am-Po in the first game, and Bailey Kite earned the win in the second game.
Am-Po enters Friday with the advantage of having to lose twice to be eliminated.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 7-0 lead against Texhoma in the bottom half of the first inning before eventually winning 8-1.
Am-Po and Hartshorne were locked in a 1-1 draw heading to the bottom of the third inning. The Lady Panthers went ahead for good ended the third inning with a 4-1 advantage.
Am-Po added two runs in the fifth inning and three runs in the sixth inning to complete the scoring.
The Lady Panthers will play at approximately 2 p.m. Friday.
